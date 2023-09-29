Muse Performs Tracks From “Absolution” Love For The First Time in 7 Years

Home News Caroline Carvalho September 29th, 2023 - 6:15 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

According to NME, Muse recently performed tracks from their album Absolution from 2003 for the first time in 7 years at their arena show in Dublin on Wednesday, September 27. They performed three “Absolution” tracks. They started out by playing “Butterflies & Hurricanes” for the first time since 2017 and with the opening track intro “Apocalypse Please” for the first time since 2016.

Meanwhile, frontman Matt Bellamy said while introducing “Butterflies & Hurricanes” that they hadn’t played the track for a long time, before they asked the crowd to “bear with us” as “we might fuck this one up.” After the show, they posted on Instagram to thank fans for an ”amazing start to this run of shows.”

Absolution was originally planned as a concept album and was the third studio album released in September 2003 and contained 14 tracks. The song “Butterflies & Hurricanes” was recorded in a London studio in 2003. The introduction and chorus were harmonically driven by piano and keyboards, but the single version has guitar and keyboards. Muse is a rock band that fused progressive rock, electronic, hard rock, and pop. When the group released their third album Absolution, they became the band’s big US breakthrough and first UK number one band. This band has achieved grammy awards in 2010 and 2015 for best rock album. They have also accredited from their fans: 11 incredible live performances between the years of 2000-2015.

