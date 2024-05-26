Shinedown’s Brent Smith & Zach Myers Cover Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway To Heaven” During Grammy Hall Of Fame Gala

Home News Morgan Schmitz May 26th, 2024 - 2:35 PM

Brent Smith and Zach Myers performed a cover of Stairway to Heaven at inaugural Grammy Hall of Fame Gala.. The Gala took place on May 21st at the Novo Theater in Downtown Los Angeles. Blabbermouth had the story here

Brent Smith, frontman of Shinedown, took to his social media to share a video of the Stairway to Heaven performance and he wrote in an accompanying message: “Thank you EVERYONE @grammymuseum @recordingacademy for allowing us to be a part of the inaugural #grammymuseumgala. It was such an honor to support not only @atlanticrecords but also to perform one of the greatest songs ever recorded. The Iconic Stairway To Heaven by @ledzeppelin All of us in @shinedown Myself, @zmyersofficial @ebassprod and @bkerchofficial are beside ourselves with gratitude.”

“Thank you to everyone at the Grammy Museum and Recording Academy / GRAMMYs for hosting us. It was an incredible honor to perform one of the greatest songs ever recorded, the iconic ‘Stairway To Heaven‘ by Led Zeppelin, with an amazing band led by the incomparable Greg Phillinganes.

“All of us in SHINEDOWN are overwhelmed with gratitude for this unforgettable experience!!!”