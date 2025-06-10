Faye Webster Announces Fall 2025 U.S. Tour Dates Featuring Full Symphony

Home News Cait Stoddard June 10th, 2025 - 6:34 PM

Today, Faye Webster has announced An Evening with Faye Webster’ Tour, which will see the Atlanta native live in concert performing songs from her discography and her most recent fittingly titled album, Underdressed at the Symphony, with full symphony accompaniment. The tour includes a hometown show at the Atlanta Symphony Hall and shows in Los Angeles at the famed Walt Disney Concert Hall and Oakland at the Paramount Theater.

Tickets for the tour will be available through an artist pre-sale starting on June 11, at 10 a.m. local time, with the general ticket sale kicking off on June 13, at 10 a.m. local time by clicking here.

Earlier this year ,Webster arranged some of her most beloved songs with her five – piece band and a string quartet for NPR’s Tiny Desk, reuniting with musicians who also contributed to her orchestral EP Car Therapy Sessions.

Webster’s Underdressed at the Symphony was released last year to wide critical praise and fan praise. The album landed on the year – end lists at Rolling Stone, Vulture, Consequence, The AV Club, SPIN, UPROXX and other publications.

An Evening with Faye Webster Tour Dates

10/28 – Atlanta, GA – Atlanta Symphony Hall

11/1 – Los Angeles, CA – Walt Disney Concert Hall

11/5 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre

Photo Credit: Sam Pittman