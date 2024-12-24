Faye Webster Releases a New Version of “Good Guy” Featuring Julia Jacklin

Home News Charlotte Huot December 24th, 2024 - 7:46 PM

Faye Webster performing her new album, 'Underdressed at the Symphony', at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles, CA on September 25, 2024

Fans of indie-pop and folk are in for a treat as Julia Jacklin and Faye Webster have teamed up for a fresh take on Jacklin’s beloved song, “Good Guy.” Originally featured on Jacklin’s critically acclaimed 2019 album Crushing, the reimagined version features the harmonious blend of two distinct yet complementary voices, according to Stereogum.

The duet, recorded at the Gem near Melbourne, was initially released exclusively on YouTube. Now, after months of anticipation, the collaboration is available on streaming platforms, giving listeners worldwide the chance to enjoy this ethereal partnership.

Jacklin’s soft, introspective style melds seamlessly with Webster’s soulful delivery, creating a poignant rendition that breathes new life into the track. Both artists are celebrated for their emotive storytelling and rich vocal textures, and their collaboration highlights the lyrical intimacy and haunting melody of “Good Guy.”

This release also marks the five-year anniversary of Crushing, a milestone Jacklin has been celebrating with fans. As listeners revisit the album, this duet offers a fresh perspective on one of its standout tracks.

Stream the new version of “Good Guy” and experience the artistry of two of indie music’s brightest stars coming together.

Photo credit: Sam Pittman