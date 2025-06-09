Woodkid’s Original Score For Death Stranding 2: On The Beach Video Game Announced For June 2025 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard June 9th, 2025 - 5:20 PM

Announced by Hideo Kojima and Woodkid this past weekend during their appearance at the Summer Games Fest, WOODKID FOR DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH is available this Friday digitally through Milan Records. The album’s vinyl edition will follow at a later date as a two LP set pressed on translucent clear vinyl and housed in a deluxe metallic case featuring artwork from the video game.



WOODKID FOR DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH is the product of three years of collaboration between Grammy-nominated artist Woodkid, legendary game creator Kojima and the visionary teams at Kojima Productions. “It is sometimes difficult to fully understand Hideo’s vision, because it’s always shapeshifting,” Woodkid says of working with the iconic Kojima. “You have to trust the process, and the result is always mind-blowing.”

Blending cinematic orchestral arrangements, electronic soundscapes and emotionally stirring vocal performances, WOODKID FOR DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH showcases the musician’s staggeringly diverse range. From delicate melodies to spectacular breakcore industrial moments, each track was directly inspired by Kojima’s masterful storytelling, characters, and the immersive universe of DEATH STRANDING. Pushing the boundaries of not only traditional game soundtracks but pop music as well, this groundbreaking collaboration pioneers a vast spectrum of sonic innovation.

WOODKID FOR DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH Tracklist