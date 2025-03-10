Woodkid Releases New Single “To The Wilder”

Home News Michelle Grisales March 10th, 2025 - 9:52 PM

Milan Records announces the release of “To The Wilder,” a new track by the acclaimed artist Woodkid, serving as the lead single for the highly anticipated Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. Available tonight at midnight local time, “To The Wilder” combines Woodkid’s signature string arrangements and captivating vocals, complementing the intense, emotional atmosphere of the eagerly awaited sequel to Hideo Kojima’s 2019 smash hit Death Stranding.

The track marks the beginning of a collaboration between Woodkid, also known as Yoann Lemoine, and Kojima Productions which will be followed by a full album of original music composed by the artist for the game. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach continues the franchise’s exploration of human connection, with “To The Wilder” setting the tone for this gripping new chapter.

The announcement was made today during the PlayStation Presents: Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Special Panel at SXSW, where Kojima also revealed a brand-new trailer for the game, featuring the haunting melodies of “To The Wilder.”

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will be released exclusively on PlayStation 5 on June 26, 2025. Preorders for both the standard and limited collector’s edition will begin on March 17 at 10 AM local time. The sequel to the groundbreaking Death Stranding,, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach continues to explore themes of connection, isolation and the choices we make in an ever-changing world.

Woodkid’s music has been featured in numerous cinematic and television productions, including the Netflix sensation Arcane, where his song “Guns for Hire” contributed to the show’s Emmy-winning soundtrack. Woodkid’s album The Golden Age has sold over a million copies and his tracks, including the massive hit “Run Boy Run,” have accumulated billions of streams across platforms.