Nine Women Accuse Jared Leto of Alleged Sexual Misconduct

Nine women have accused actor and singer of Thirty Seconds To Mars, Jared Leto, of sexual misconduct. According to reports by Air Mail, Leto allegedly engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior over several years with multiple underage girls. As of now, four women have shared their alleged experience with Leto via Air Mail. While some of the women have chosen to remain anonymous, model Laura La Rue and DJ and producer Allie Teilz have made public statements about their alleged experience with Leto.

One of the earliest instances reported was at a cafe in Los Angeles in 2006, in which Leto allegedly grabbed a 16 year old girl’s arm and talked her into giving him her phone number. A few days later, he called her and invited her to a party at his house which she declined. According to the now grown woman, Leto allegedly kept calling her at strange times of the night and asked her sexual questions.

Model Laura La Rue also shared with Air Mail that she allegedly had a bad encounter with Leto as well. She stated that in 2008 when she was 16 and Leto was 36, she attended a private event at a Beverly Hills house where she felt Leto “watching her so intensely.” According to La Rue, Leto asked for her number and started talking to her, before eventually inviting her to his house in April 2009. Regarding the encounter, La Rue claimed, “I remember him teasing me the whole time I was there. He was flirting with me. He’d lean in close, then pull away, like it was a game.” On a second visit to his home, La Rue alleged that Leto walked out of a room completely naked in front of her. While a representative of Leto “expressly denied” the allegations and claimed that La Rue later applied to be Leto’s personal assistant, La Rue has gone on to say that she never applied to work for him.

Another woman claimed that she texted with Leto when she was underage and later visited his house when she was 18. According to her, Leto allegedly “suddenly pulled his penis out and started masturbating. Then he walked over, grabbed [her] hand, and put it on him. He leaned in and said: ‘I want you to spit on it.’” Just last month, Los Angeles-based DJ and producer Allie Teilz reposted an image on her Instagram story of her 2012 Facebook status which stated, “You’re not really in L.A. until Jared Leto tries to force himself on you backstage…In a kilt…And a snow hat.” She continued onto her next Instagram story, writing, “I was assaulted and traumatized by this creep when I was 17… He knew my age and didn’t care. What he did was predatory, terrifying and unacceptable.”

Leto has yet to comment on the allegations. According to Stereogum, Leto’s band Thirty Seconds To Mars are set to launch a tour in Kazakhstan later this month. Leto is also set to star in Disney’s upcoming film, Tron: Ares.

If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual violence, call the 24-hour National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (1-800-656-4673), or visit Rainn.org.