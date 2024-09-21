Zakk Sabbath Announces Winter 2024 & 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cristian Garcia September 21st, 2024 - 10:53 PM

Zakk Sabbath, the tribute Black Sabbath featuring Zak Wylde, has announced the release of Greatest Riffs, a digital collection celebrating the music of Black Sabbath and their legendry guitarist Tony Iommi. The collection features select songs from the album Vertigo (2020) and Doomed Forever Forever Doomed (2024). Originally, the tribute elected to release these albums in physical formats only to hearken back to the originals. Yet due to popular demands by the fans, the band has decided to honor their request and release a digital version as well.

In addition to the collection, the band has also shared the tour dates for their North American tour King of the Monstrous US 2024/2025 tour featuring fellow tribute bands Zoso (Led Zeppelin tribute) and The Iron Maidens (all-female Iron Maiden tribute). These three tribute bands promises to offer a unique experience that honors the ear splitting sound of their predecessors and the foundational spirit of heavy metal legends.

Great Riffs Tracklist:

The Wizard I.B. Iron Man Fairies Wear Boots War Pigs Sweet Leaf Into The Void Solitude

King Of The Monstours Tour Dates:

12/01/24 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

12/02/24 – Ventura, CA – The Majestic Ventura Theater

12/04/24 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

12/05/24 – Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium

12/06/24 – Tempe, AZ – The Marquee

12/08/24 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

12/09/24 – Omaha, NE – The Admiral

12/10/24 – Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall

12/12/24 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

12/13/24 – Fort Worth, TX – Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall

12/14/24 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall

12/15/24 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

12/17/24 – Chattanooga, TN – The Signal

12/18/24 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

12/19/24- Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

12/20/24 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

12/27/24 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

12/28/24 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

12/29/24 – Wilmington, DE – The Queen

1230/24 – Albany, NY – Empire Live

12/31/24 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

01/02/25 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

01/03/25 – Providence, RI – The Strand

01/04/25 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

01/05/25 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo RiverWorks

01/07/25 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection

01/09/25 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

01/10/25 – East Moline, IL – The Rust Belt

01/11/25 – Sauget, IL – Pop’s

01/12/25 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz