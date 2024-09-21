Zakk Sabbath Announces Winter 2024 & 2025 North American Tour Dates

Zakk Sabbath, the tribute Black Sabbath featuring Zak Wylde, has announced the release of Greatest Riffs, a digital collection celebrating the music of Black Sabbath and their legendry guitarist Tony Iommi. The collection features select songs from the album Vertigo (2020) and Doomed Forever Forever Doomed (2024). Originally, the tribute elected to release these albums in physical formats only to hearken back to the originals. Yet due to popular demands by the fans, the band has decided to honor their request and release a digital version as well.
In addition to the collection, the band has also shared the tour dates for their North American tour King of the Monstrous US 2024/2025 tour featuring fellow tribute bands Zoso (Led Zeppelin tribute) and The Iron Maidens (all-female Iron Maiden tribute). These three tribute bands promises to offer a unique experience that honors the ear splitting sound of their predecessors and the foundational spirit of heavy metal legends.
Great Riffs Tracklist:
- The Wizard
- I.B.
- Iron Man
- Fairies Wear Boots
- War Pigs
- Sweet Leaf
- Into The Void
- Solitude
King Of The Monstours Tour Dates:
12/01/24 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom
12/02/24 – Ventura, CA – The Majestic Ventura Theater
12/04/24 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl
12/05/24 – Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium
12/06/24 – Tempe, AZ – The Marquee
12/08/24 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
12/09/24 – Omaha, NE – The Admiral
12/10/24 – Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall
12/12/24 – Austin, TX – Emo’s
12/13/24 – Fort Worth, TX – Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall
12/14/24 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall
12/15/24 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans
12/17/24 – Chattanooga, TN – The Signal
12/18/24 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s
12/19/24- Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
12/20/24 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
12/27/24 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
12/28/24 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
12/29/24 – Wilmington, DE – The Queen
1230/24 – Albany, NY – Empire Live
12/31/24 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
01/02/25 – Portland, ME – State Theatre
01/03/25 – Providence, RI – The Strand
01/04/25 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount
01/05/25 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo RiverWorks
01/07/25 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection
01/09/25 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
01/10/25 – East Moline, IL – The Rust Belt
01/11/25 – Sauget, IL – Pop’s
01/12/25 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom
Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz