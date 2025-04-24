The All-American Rejects Release New Single “Sandbox”

Home News Leila DeJoui April 24th, 2025 - 11:48 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

On April 24, 2025, the popular rock band, All-American Rejects, released a new single, ”Sandbox.” This is the first song that the band has released in over a decade, and is a tease for their new album, which their last album has also been released over a decade ago. The beginning of the song is almost deceptive, it sounds like an old-styled song, like the 50s. It is very smooth, and while it’s upbeat, it’s a slower paced song. Even when the song introduces more instruments and is more vibrant, it still remains at this pace. Then, the song gets to a more rock-styled song, with the guitar noticeably played and louder vocals. Which then brought the song to a slower pace again, and repeats the same pattern.

Listen to and watch “Sandbox.”

The song was also released with a music video, which was directed by Joseph Kahn. In the video, the band is seen playing their song on a set and being videotaped. Even though it is the band playing, they have a few new bandmates, puppets. At some point, the puppets become still and not moving and one of the bandmates pokes one of the puppets with a drumstick, after being poked, the puppet starts biting the bandmate and the other puppets start attacking the rest of the band. In fear, the band tries to escape and runs off the set, covered in blood. The All-American Rejects created videos on MTV that were full of humor, heartbreak and chaos. With their new video, they are still continuing this reputation with their new “Sandbox” video.