Billy Joel Doesn’t Attend Documentary Premiere Amid Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Diagnosis, Tells Fans He “Will Be Back”

Leila DeJoui June 5th, 2025 - 7:23 PM

On June 4, 2025, the singer, Billy Joel, had his premier for his new documentary, Billy Joel: And So It Goes. His documentary premiered at the Beacon Theatre in New York City for the Tribeca festival, however, due to his recent brain condition diagnosis, he had to miss the premier. The directors have promised his fans that he will be back. His new documentary is two parts and the first part premiered on the 4th. The film was directed by Susan Lacy and Jessica Levin.

At the end of May, Joel was diagnosed with the brain disorder normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH). Since this diagnosis, he has cancelled all of his upcoming tour dates. His daughter, Alexa Ray, shared insight on his recovery process and that he is “entirely committed to making a full recovery with ongoing physical-therapy treatments as he continues to regain his strength,” said Ray. The director of the film has assured his fans and the audience that he will be back. “Billy wishes he were here tonight, and he asked us to convey his greetings to you all,” said Lacy. “He said ‘getting old sucks, but it’s still preferable to getting cremated.’”

His new documentary premiered the first part already. The documentary is both a revelation and a surprise. According to an article by NME, the film explores love, loss and personal struggles which inspire his songwriting. It features some never-before-seen performances, home movies, personal photographs and one-on-one interviews. “I was drawn to his story as someone who knew little at the outset, and was astounded at how autobiographical his songs are and how complex his story is,” said Lacy. “We are gratified that Bill trusted us with his story, which we have told as honestly as possible, diving into territory which has not been explored before.”