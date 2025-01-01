Billy Joel Joined By Jason Bonham For Performance Of “Whole Lotta Love” During New Years Eve Show In New York

Home News Michael Ferrara January 1st, 2025 - 4:53 PM

Jason Bonham joined Billy Joel on stage for a New Year’s Eve thriller to perform a cover of Led Zeppelin’s “Whole Lotta Love” for fans to encapsulate the already magical night at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. Bonham, who is the son of legendary artist of the band know as Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, was the opening act for Joel’s concert. Watch the exciting performance filmed by fans below.

The history between Led Zeppelin and Billy Joel is primarily one of mutual respect rather than collaboration or rivalry. Billy Joel, known for his piano-driven rock and pop music, has expressed admiration for Led Zeppelin’s groundbreaking contributions to rock. Although their musical styles differ, Led Zeppelin being pioneers of hard rock and heavy metal and Joel focusing on storytelling and melody, who both dominated the music scene in the 1970s.

Joel has occasionally covered Led Zeppelin songs in live performances, paying homage to their influence. While the two acts have never worked together, they share a legacy of shaping rock music history.

Billy Joel introduced Bonham to fans stating, “We’re going to bring a guest onstage and do this next song … We have fun playing this, especially with this guy. Please welcome Jason Bonham. You all know this song. It’s not a piano song.” Jason Bonham, who tours as, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, gave fans something they were never expecting on an amazing night that was leading the world to a brand new year.