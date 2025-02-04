Morrissey Announces Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard February 4th, 2025 - 1:51 PM

According to consequence.net, Morrissey has announced a new 2025 U.S. tour, which is a following up to his sold-out run of shows in late 2024. Kicking off on April 26, in Reno, Nevada, the former Smiths frontman will be performing in the cities San Diego, Tucson, Oklahoma City and Atlanta. Ultimately, he will wrap up the run in Hollywood, Florida, on May 17.

A Live Nation presale kicks off on Thursday, February 6, for select dates through Ticketmaster by using code DUET. The general on sale will follow on Friday, February 7, through Ticketmaster. Once tickets are on sale, fans can look for deals or get tickets to sold-out shows on StubHub, where orders are 100 percent guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

Morrissey’s most recent solo album is 2020’s I Am Not a Dog on a Chain. The artist reportedly has new music ready, including his shelved album Bonfire of Teenagers but he claims that “nobody” will release it due to the war on “free speech” in England.

Morrissey Tour Dates

4/26 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort

4/28 – Fresno, CA – Warnors Center for the Performing Arts

4/30 – Bakersfield, CA – The Historic Fox Theatre Bakersfield

5/1 – San Diego, CA – San Diego Civic Theatre

5/3 – Rancho Mirage, CA – The Show at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage

5/5 – Tucson, AZ – Centennial Hall

5/8 – San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port

5/10 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

5/12 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

5/14 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

5/16 – St. Petersburg, FL – Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater

5/17 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino