Moby Relaunches Free Music Archive Mobygratis Featuring Hundreds Of Unreleased Tracks

Isabella Bergamini April 27th, 2025 - 10:14 PM

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin

Students, creatives, and general budget-conscious creators can celebrate the relaunch of mobygratis. Originally launched in 2005, mobygratis was created by renowned musician and activist, Moby, with the intention of offering free access to over hundreds of instrumental tracks. The news came on April 24, 2025 at NeueHouse Hollywood when the charitable musician announced that he would be bringing back the platform. Powered by Little Walnut Productions, mobygratis now offers access to 500 new instrumental tracks with 250 more coming later this year and another 500 planned for 2026.

The platform has also improved technologically as it now allows users to remix and customize tracks like never before. The tracks now include high-resolution multitrack files in WAV formats allowing maximum customization and an improved search function that quickly finds tracks based on the user’s desired mood and style. Creators of all types can now have unrestricted access to high-quality compositions made by Moby, who has contributed to various major productions including “Stranger Things,” “Heat,” “The Bourne Identity,” “The Equalizer,” “James Bond” and “The Crown”.

At the relaunch event for mobygratis, Moby shared that he got the idea and time to finish over 1,500 unreleased tracks during the pandemic. His goal is “that people can find the music and do whatever they want with it; remix it, sing on it, use it for films, choreography, social posts, whatever.” He added, “We’ve also included links to some of my favorite charities, so people can pay it forward if they’re moved to.”

Since its original launch, mobygratis has supported over 50,000 independent films and media projects. Moby further exclaimed his belief in supporting creative freedom, stating, “Free is a simple concept. mobygratis is just free. There are no strings, no structure to generate revenue, just music, made available for anyone who wants to create.” Check out the new and improved mobygratis here!

Photo credit: Pamela Lin