Moby Announces New Album ‘Always Centered At Night’ For June 2024 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Dark Days”

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin

American animal rights activist and musician, Moby, has just announced his upcoming album; Always Centered At Night, which will come out on June 14th. In addition to this announcement he has released a new single with a music video called “Dark Days.” This new track features singer Lady Blackbird. “Dark Days” offers a mixture of interesting percussion and a funky bassline. It is paired with Lady Blackbird’s smooth vocals. The futuristic feel “Dark Days” gets from its electronic elements translates very well into the video. Lady Blackbird decked out in chrome and Moby clad in a tuxedo can be seen across a variety of locations with many effects piled on top of their image. There is also a lot of outer space imagery in this music video. Constellations and different shots of the sky fill in empty space between shots of the musicians as the song progresses.

This album, Always Centered At Night, will feature thirteen different artists on thirteen different tracks including names like Benjamin Zephaniah, Serpentwithfeet, Gaidaa, Lady Blackbird, and more.

In addition to this album announcement, Moby has revealed that he will be touring again for the first time in over ten years. He will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of his album Play. Moby’s animal activism shines through with this tour as 100% of the profits will go towards the European Animal Rights Organization. This small tour will begin on September 19th, 2024 and the general on-sale for tickets begins on March 22nd at 10 am GMT. Moby’s Greatest Hits Live in Europe Celebrating 25 Years of Play will stop at five different locations across Europe including London, Antwerp, Berlin, Düsseldorf, and Paris.

The entire tracklist for Always Centered At Night can be seen below:

