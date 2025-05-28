Kate Nash Unleashes Fierce New Single “GERM”

Home News Hannah Brennan May 28th, 2025 - 5:37 PM

In an effort to call out and criticize the United Kingdom’s Supreme Court’s ruling to define a woman by biological sex, Kate Nash has released her new single “GERM” in response to this decision. The Supreme Court ruling came April 16th, and Nash took this as an opportunity to express her anger with “anti-trans” politics and to stand in solidarity with the transgender community.

Within Nash’s lyrics, she cites direct statistics of rape numbers in the UK, speaking her mind about the idea that the real threat to women in the UK is not transgender women, but rather cis-gendered men. She continues on citing the commonality among violence committed against women in the UK being done by men. She also calls out the rate at which transgender people are victims of violence, and the increasing hate crimes committed against them.

Rather than simply including some statistics within the lyrics and message of her song, Nash directly says where her statistics are coming from, and does not try to submerge them into her lyrics. While still being a song with a beat and a chorus, “GERM” is more of a message and announcement then it is a song.

Nash speaks about how this type of rhetoric, directly calling out Donald Trump and Elon Musk specifically, is harmful to the message that is being sent to women across the world about their purpose and power. She states that this type of rhetoric reinforces the idea that a woman’s purpose is directly related to being controlled and being seen as a sexual being. Nash spoke directly about the Supreme Court ruling and how it influenced her to make this song, as a message and response to those in power.

“Using feminism to erase the rights of others is inherently un-feminist,” stated Nash. “‘GERM’ is my response to the recent news that the Supreme Court ruled that the legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex and that the concept of sex is binary. Trans people were excluded from the conversation.”

Nash will debut her new song “GERM” this weekend at Mighty Hoopla, a pop musical fest in the UK. She will be performing with The Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra.

The song is available to listen to now.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna