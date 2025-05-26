Sheryl Crow Shares New Track “I Know” Honoring Mental Health Awareness Month

Home News Juliet Paiz May 26th, 2025 - 5:53 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Sheryl Crow’s new song “I Know” is a heartfelt luxury to hear, dedicated to those struggling with mental health, released in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month. Written during a time when Crow herself was facing emotional challenges, the song acts as a personal letter from one soul to another, offering understanding and compassion.

The track is simple yet powerful, built around Crow’s warm acoustic guitar and her soothing voice. There’s a quiet vulnerability in her delivery that makes the song feel deeply intimate. The lyrics cut straight to the heart: “Why is this so hard?… I see the struggle in your face. The only thing that I can say is I know. I know. I know how it feels.” It’s a message many will find comforting and shows that no matter how isolating tough times can feel, someone else truly understands.

Crow has been open about her own battles with depression, and “I Know” reflects that honesty. She shared that writing the song helped her process those difficult emotions, and now she hopes it can do the same for others. “Sometimes when we’re struggling, just knowing that another soul can relate… makes things a little bit better,” she said.

The song doesn’t pretend to have all the answers or fix the pain, it simply acknowledges it and offers a sense of connection. With “I Know,” Sheryl Crow reminds us that sometimes the most healing thing is knowing we’re not alone in our struggles.

To add on, in April, Crow released a new single alongside James Bay titled “You and Me Time.” Her voice added a warm touch to the track and although it was the first time they collaborated together the song flowed out naturally.