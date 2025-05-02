Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts Announce New Album Talkin To The Trees For June 2025 Release

Home News Jazmin Mendoza May 2nd, 2025 - 9:38 PM

Rock legend Neil Young has officially announced the release of his upcoming album, Talkin’ to the Trees. According to Stereo Gum, it will be released on June 13, 2025, and will mark his first full-length collaboration with The Chrome Hearts, featuring Micah Nelson, Corey McCormick, Anthony LoFerfo, and Spooner Oldham.

The album’s single, “Big Change,” was released in January, giving a little teaser of what the album could sound like. As well as showcasing raw rock-driven sound. John Halon, Young’s engineer, described the album’s composition as:

“Beautiful acoustic style pastels” to “in-your-face loud, irreverent rock ’n’ roll paint splatter on the canvas in the vein of a Jackson Pollock painting,” stated Halon.

The album’s second teaser release debuted on May 2, which quickly enticed fans as the song made a jab at Tesla’s very own Elon Musk and his role in America’s auto industry. The lyrics are against the sound of the song “This Land Is Your Land,” and the lyrics are deemed to critique the creation of electric vehicles in the United States in comparison to China.

“Build somethin’ useful people need/ Build us a safe way for us to be/ Build us somethin’ won’t kill our kids/ Runs real clean, yeah it runs real clean.”

“If you’re a fascist, then get a Tesla/ If it’s electric, it doesn’t matter.”

TRACKLIST:

01 “Family Life”



02 “Dark Mirage”



03 “First Fire Of Winter”



04 “Silver Eagle”



05 “Lets Roll Again”



06 “Big Change”



07 “Talkin To The Trees”



08 “Movin Ahead”



09 “Bottle Of Love”



10 “Thankful”