Max Cavalera To Play Rare One-Off Show With Nailbomb In Arizona

Home News Alana Overton August 14th, 2024 - 7:03 PM

Metal icon Max Cavalera is set to revive his influential side project Nailbomb for a rare, one-off show in Arizona this November. Originally formed in 1994 with Alex Newport of Fudge Tunnel, Nailbomb made waves with their intense blend of industrial and metal, becoming a cult favorite despite their brief existence. According to Blabbermouth, Cavalera states the announcement of the return as “I’m looking forward to playing with SOULFLY on the LAMB OF GOD Headbangers Boat, going to the Dominican Republic and back. We will be crossing the Southern-most moshpits of America to reach the cruise! The tour wraps with the ‘Dynasty’ show.”

This special performance marks a unique opportunity for fans to experience the raw energy of Nailbomb live, though it’s worth noting that Newport will not be joining Cavalera on stage. Instead, Cavalera will lead the charge, delivering a powerful set that pays homage to the project’s legacy while reintroducing its brutal sound to a new generation of metalheads. The Max Cavalera Dynasty Show is set to hit the Marquee Theatre in Tempe, Arizona, on November 9th, with Soulfly headlining and Nailbomb newly added to the lineup.

As fans eagerly anticipate this thrashing event, the November 9th performance at the Marquee Theatre stands as a standpoint to Cavalera’s influence and the continued impact of his groundbreaking projects.