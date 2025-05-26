All-American Rejects’ Backyard Concert Shut Down by Police

Home News Michelle Grisales May 26th, 2025 - 9:03 PM

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

The All-American Rejects were forced to cut short a backyard performance near the University of Missouri after local authorities intervened. but not before letting the band play one final track. According to NME, the impromptu show, held on May 18th in Columbia, Missouri, is part of the band’s ongoing tour that is based on the use of nontraditional venues and fan-first accessibility.

The pop-punk group recently brought their live show to a series of unconventional spots including house parties, bowling alleys and barns. The concept is meant to promote their forthcoming album and give fans a more intimate, affordable concert experience.

The band has already given fans a taste with the release of their new song “Sandbox” on April 24th and also serving as their first song released in over a decade.

However, Columbia Police eventually shut down the show, though officers reportedly allowed the group to perform one last song for the student-heavy crowd. “The cops just shut us down,” said frontman Tyson Ritter in a video from the scene. As students booed, he added, “They said we can play one more fucking song!” The band then performed their hit “Gives You Hell.”

Despite the shutdown, the band and crowd remained respectful. Assistant Chief Mark Fitzgerald told CNN that the group was “very cooperative,” and added that one officer “knew exactly who the band was and listened to them a lot while he was in college.”

“The Police Department would be happy to have the All-American Rejects return and play in Columbia, hopefully with the proper permits and approval,” Fitzgerald added.

In other news, the band is scheduled to perform at Shaky Knees Festival 2025, taking place from September 19th to 21st in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park. The lineup includes My Chemical Romance, Blink-182 and Deftones.

Last October, the band withdrew from the When We Were Young festival due to what they described as a change in management that led to scheduling conflicts. They had been set to perform their self-titled 2002 debut in full.