Merzbow Announces New Album Sedonis For June 2025 Release, Shares New Single “Sedonis A”

Today, legendary Japanese artist Merzbow has announced Sedonis, which is his latest full-length album that is set for release on June 27, through Chicago sound art label Signal Noise. The album stands as a formidable entry in Masami Akita‘s vast catalog, which has forever redefined the boundaries of music and remains as vital and uncompromising as ever.

Akita’s work as Merzbow looms over all avant-garde, noise and heavy music like a dark cloud. Since 1979, the Tokyo-based sound artist’s fusion of industrial fervor and playfully Dadaist chaos across hundreds of releases has done more than pioneer harsh noise music and it has made him nearly synonymous with the genre. However, that famous reputation never quite conveys the actual thrill of sinking into a Merzbow album and absorbing its extreme contours, spiking peaks and layered valleys.

The upcoming album’s lead track “Sedonis A,” opens the record with a thrilling glimpse of the expansive, unrelenting and meticulously layered tracks that follow. Akita explains that the title “Sedonis A” did not have a particular meaning but the word came to him in the aftermath of recording the album.

“In terms of imagery, I was thinking of something similar to Barunga, the balloon monster from Ultra Q,” he explains, describing the classic ‘60s Ultraman kaiju. “A cloud-like form floating in the sky or outer space, with tendrils or tentacles and that kind of presence.”

