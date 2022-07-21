Merzbow & Bastard Noise Release Collaborative New Album RETRIBUTION BY ALL OTHER CREATURES

Home News Skyy Rincon July 21st, 2022 - 7:08 PM

Experimental musicians Bastard Noise and Merzbow have teamed up for a collaborative new album entitled RETRIBUTION BY ALL OTHER CREATURES. The album’s goal is to raise awareness about factory farming and how it contributes to systematic animal abuse. The songs are unsettling and furious, blending the musicians’ strengths while calling fans to action against animal cruelty.

In his liner notes, Bastard Noise’s Eric Wood writes: “Stand up against any form of animal abuse you witness at all cost,” He continues, “Be part of positive, compassionate change and spit on the grave of the status quo.” Merzbow’s Masami Akita also commented on the record but only with a brief note: “Time is running out. Noise is music.”

The album consists of 4 songs, “ANIMALS RUNNING HUMAN FACTORY FARMS” which is 19 minutes long, “THIS IS HOW HUMAN WASTE ROLLS” which is 18 minutes long, “zooNOsISE Part 1” which is 17 minutes long and “zooNOsISE Part 2” which is 16 minutes long.

Back in 2016, Bastard Noise collaborated with Sickness on their album Death’s Door. In 2013, the band teamed up with Brutal Truth on their album The Axiom Of Post Inhumanity and with Geronimo on their album Inertia. Lack Of Interest also featured Bastard Noise on their 2013 record. Bastard Noise released their album Skulldozer in 2011. They released their album A Culture Of Monsters in 2010.

Merzbow announced a collaborative album with Boris back in 2020. He released his newest record Scandal in May of 2021.

