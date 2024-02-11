Merzbow & Meat Beat Manifesto Announce Collaborative New Album Extinct For April 2024 Release

Home News Rashmika Vinakota February 11th, 2024 - 8:15 PM

Merzbow and Meat Beat Manifesto set to release a collaborative new album “Extinct” on April 22, 2024.

The album was composed, recorded and produced November 2023 to January 2024 by Jack Dangers and Masami Akita. The track listing includes !FLAKKAꜟ And Burner. The album is in the industrial, breakbeat style of music and is available in CD, LP, and Ltd LP formats.

!FLAKKAꜟ takes constantly evolving breakbeats, destroying the old and giving birth to the new. It is raw and unforgiving and the track blends mutant forms of broken beats and hints of dub, creating rhythmic noise of the highest calibre.

“Burner” is an initial drum beat broken down and has pulsating distortion and has high end audio fragments bleed into each other as the track destroys everything in its path before slowly unraveling, degrading and falling apart.

The album has a style of cathartic trip through walls of harsh industrial noise. “Extinct” is a pairing of unique artists who delivered a unique blend of styles.

Meat Beat Manifesto is an industrial, electronic and experimental group originally consisting of Jack Dangers and Jonny Stephens and was formed in 1987 in Swindon. The band, fronted by Dangers had experimented with techno, breakbeat, industrial, dub and jazz over the years and developed a reputation for itself.

Merzbow is Masami Akita “the King of Japanese Noise”. He has released over 400 albums to date and has worked with many different media, both in the directorial and soundtrack roles. He has collaborated with many important recording artists and continues to be one of the most prolific musicians alive.