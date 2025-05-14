Cassie Ventura Claims She Witnessed Diddy Allegedly Physically Abuse His Employees

Home News Michelle Grisales May 14th, 2025 - 3:37 PM

In newly revealed testimony during Sean “Diddy” Combs sex trafficking trial, singer Cassie Ventura has stated under oath that she witnessed Combs allegedly physically assault not only her, but also several other individuals, including members of his staff.

According to CNN, Ventura recounted multiple alleged violent incidents during her testimony. One disturbing episode she detailed involved Combs allegedly striking a person in the head. Although she did not identify the individual, she said that she allegedly witnessed the assault.

In another troubling incident during an overseas trip, Ventura claimed that Combs violently confronted his assistant, a woman identified only as “Mia.” Ventura shared after Mia hesitated to surrender her phone, Combs allegedly dragged her out of bed and onto a deck just outside her room.

Ventura then recounted an alleged altercation one morning at her Los Angeles residence, during which she said Combs allegedly physically endangered her close friend. “There was an incident where I was asleep in my room and when I came out Sean was holding her and threw her onto the patio furniture,” Ventura testified. She further said, “I saw him bring her back over the railing of the balcony and then throw her onto the patio furniture.”

Throughout her testimony, Ventura emphasized the severity of the alleged violence she claimed to have witnessed. Prosecutor Emily Johnson supported her statements by showing the court a photo of the friend referenced. Ventura confirmed under questioning that she maintains a friendship with the woman to this day.

These latest testimonies add to the growing claims surrounding Combs, as he faces multiple allegations of abuse.