Wargasm Releases Two New Hard-Hitting Songs “Circle Pit” and “Bad Seed”

Lily Meline October 17th, 2024 - 8:11 PM

In the year following the release of their debut, “vein-jolting” studio album, Venom, British electro-punk group WARGASM have kept up releasing music on a fairly regular basis, albeit mainly in collaboration with other artists. The four songs that they’ve contributed to this year have either showcased another artist or have been a showcase of themselves on someone else’s track. For fans of Corey Taylor, Crossfaith, Scene Queen and Bad Omens, this would be really exciting news. If someone just wanted to hear the band’s sound exclusively on their own terms, though, they’d be out of luck… until now.

WARGASM has recently released not one, but two new singles: “Circle Pit,” an energizing stadium jam, and “Bad Seed,” a rock ballad that puts the “heavy” in heavy metal.

When asked about the songs and their respective meanings, WARGASM responded with, “The world is apathetic and lonely, and music is our coping mechanism. Anger is our energy. ‘Circle Pit’⸺a rework of a track our Japanese family might already know⸺is all about the cycle. You can’t break it, so why be part of it? Get in the pit, come out to the coast have a few laughs. ‘Bad Seed,’ on the other hand, that’s for those that choose to make the cycle worse. People who waste time being small and hating when there’s so much to create. We’re going back to the start. There’s an intimate club tour coming up that craved some new riffs.”

A joint music video for the two songs is now up on YouTube, further showcasing the contrast between the tracks. While the “Circle Pit” section features nighttime motorcycle chases and fast camera movement, the power of “Bad Seed” is shown in subtler ways, like bright red rose petals and the seering brightness of the sun. The duo are covered in white powder during “Bad Seed,” which could have any number of meaning to it.

You can see the music video(s) for yourself here: