Peter Doherty Releases New Single “Pot of Gold”

Peter Doherty, known for his creative music and distinctive style, is about to impress fans with a new song called “Pot of Gold.” This track comes from his upcoming album Felt Better Alive which was released on Wednesday, May 14th. It’s the fourth single following songs like “FELT BETTER ALIVE,” “CALVADOS,” and “THE DAY THE BARON DIED.” The full album will come out shortly after that on Friday, May 16th (theQuietus Music News).

The music video for the single uses a fun and unique storytelling style to challenge Cyril Connolly’s saying about how hard it is to balance being creative with raising kids. Shot at Doherty’s peaceful home in Etretat, Normandy, the video features his playful young family and some whimsical puppets. Directed by Thad & Numa, it shows how Doherty blends songwriting with family life. He mentioned that after his daughter Billie-May started moving around on her own, finding alone time to play guitar was tough. So he began involving her by singing lullabies about things she enjoys like teddy bears—eventually she’d join in dancing (NME Magazine Interview). This quote captures what makes “Pot of Gold” so heartwarming and perfect for any playlist.

Joining Doherty on his musical journey is an amazing band. It includes Mike Joyce from The Smiths playing drums, Mike Moore who has played with Liam Gallagher, Mark Neary on bass and pedal steel guitar, and Jack Jones from Trampolene as the guitarist. Their talents bring a rich sound to Doherty’s shows. This will be clear in their upcoming European tour, which features sold-out concerts in Leeds and Liverpool.

Doherty has made a big mark on the music world. He’s worked with The Libertines, Babyshambles and also solo projects, all of which showcase his amazing talent for creating deep melodies and poetic words. His newest album “Felt Better Alive” is already getting praise because it mixes different styles like indie-folk and country with both acoustic and orchestral sounds. This album gives listeners a rich experience that highlights how Doherty continues to grow as an artist (Rolling Stone Music Reviews).

As excitement grows for the new album, “Pot of Gold” is a perfect example of creative harmony and family happiness. It shows how Doherty can turn ordinary life into amazing music. Whether you’re a longtime fan or just discovering his work, you can preorder “Felt Better Alive” to experience Doherty’s newest musical creations (BBC Music Features).