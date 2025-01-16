Peter Doherty Announces New Album Feel Better Alive For May 2025 Release, Shares Title Track & Video

Home News Cait Stoddard January 16th, 2025 - 6:58 PM

Today, Peter Doherty has announced the release of his new album, Felt Better Alive, which will be through Strap Originals on May 16. The release is the artist’s first solo album in nine years and the glorious title track, “Felt Better Alive” is out as well. Felt Better Alive is Doherty’s most confident solo collection that is sprinkled with radiant playfulness and almost innocence at times. The album also features Doherty’s signature melodic nous, quirky poetic realism and visual storytelling gifts.

As for the music video, it was directed by acclaimed French director, produced by TwinPiix & Begarre Productions and featuring French actors Sophie Renoir. The music video was shot in Normandy in early December 2024. As for the music, the ditty is fantastic by how the instrumentation and vocal performance smacks the background with a catchy and harmonic pop-folk vibe.

Better Alive Track List

1.Calvados

2.Pot Of Gold

3.The Day the Baron Died

4.Stade Océan

5.Out Of Tune Ballon

6.Felt Better Alive

7.Ed Belly

8.Poca Mahoney’s

9.Fingee

10.Prêtre De La Mer

11.Empty Room