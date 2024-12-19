Liam Gallagher Says a New Oasis Album is a Possibility if Their Tour Goes Well

Home News Will Close December 19th, 2024 - 3:36 PM

Fans of legendary Britpop band Oasis may finally have their hopes rekindled, as Liam Gallagher hinted at the possibility of a new album—but only if their upcoming tour proves successful. The frontman’s remarks have sent ripples through the music world, reigniting dreams of a full-scale reunion for one of the most iconic bands of the ’90s.

On X, Liam shared his thoughts on the future of Oasis through several replies to fans posts, stating, that he wants the toue to be successful and denied ever promising fans an album to begin with. NME reports that Gallagher had first assured fans of a return album back in September but quickly backtracked on the comments months later.

Oasis—led by the volatile yet charismatic Gallagher brothers, Liam and Noel—produced timeless hits like “Wonderwall,” “Don’t Look Back in Anger,” and “Champagne Supernova.” Their influence on modern rock remains profound, but personal feuds and public spats have long overshadowed calls for a reunion.

The proposed tour, confirmed for 2025, is set to feature a mix of classic Oasis tracks and some rare deep cuts. Industry insiders suggest the brothers may be testing the waters for a larger-scale comeback. The group has already announced a late summer show at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL.

Noel Gallagher has remained tight-lipped on the matter, fueling speculation about whether the reunion is more than a fleeting possibility. While fans are eager, Liam’s comments underline that the decision will depend on the chemistry between the band members and the reception from their loyal fanbase.

For now, Oasis devotees are left in eager anticipation. If all goes well, the band could not only reignite their legendary partnership but also deliver fresh material that captures the spirit of their glory days—and perhaps a new chapter in their storied career.