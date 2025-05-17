Thom Yorke Hides 400 Coins Around The World For Fans to Find

Home News Isabella Bergamini May 17th, 2025 - 10:17 PM

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke has taken on a new project, albeit something very different from his usual activities. In a recent Instagram post, Yorke posted a cryptic message reading:

“400 coins scattered across the world

buried in earth, stone, shadow

Track the tally & keep searching.

If you’ve found a coin, let the forger know

More info at the link in bio.”

The post includes various strange images of coins with Yorke’s newest abstract profile picture. The link mentioned directs the user to a website titled ‘The Forger’s Ledger’ in which fans can report if they have found one of the coins and be added to the website. Each coin found is listed on the website with the names of the person who found them and three cryptic words tied to each one. As of now, over seventy coins have been discovered, leaving more than half of them still hidden.

Many fans have linked the strange task with Yorke’s latest album with Mark Pritchard, Tall Tales. Tall Tales was released on May 9, 2025, making it one of Yorke’s latest releases after The Smile’s release of remix versions of “Don’t Get Me Started” and “Instant Psalm.” According to BrooklynVegan, some fans on Reddit have reported finding the coins in the deluxe vinyl edition of Tall Tales and have also discovered an equally cryptic Instagram account dedicated to providing hints on coin locations. Additionally, Pritchard has posted a cinematic video showcasing the creation of the coins on YouTube.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat