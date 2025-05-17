Tennis Shares Final Release Neutral Poetry With Demos from 2009-2010

Home News Leila DeJoui May 17th, 2025 - 5:07 AM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

On May 16, 2025, the Indie-pop duo Tennis had their last release, Neutral Poetry: First Recordings, Unreleased Demos 2009-2010, which is a new EP. Earlier this year, in April, they released their final studio album, Face Down In The Garden. In their EP, they have collected a couple of unheard tracks from the beginning of their artistic career, which is bittersweet for their last release. The new collection includes the early versions of some of their fan-favorite songs like “Cape Dory,” “Marathon,” “South Carolina,” “Baltimore” and “Pigeon.” They have also included exclusive demo recordings of songs that were never available before, like “Key Largo,” “April and It’s Still Snowing” and “One Day This Will Be a Good Songgg.”

When the duo released their new single, “12 Blown Tires,” in mid April, they also announced the news of their indefinite hiatus. The duo’s Alania Moore shed light on the decision. “When we recorded ’12 Blown Tires,’ I had the sense of distilling the past 15 years into four minutes of music,” said Moore. “It felt like the end of something, though I wasn’t sure what. Patrick and I spent most of our 20s and all of our 30s focused on Tennis. It has been the most joyous, bewildering, challenging, and humbling experience. After finishing Face Down In The Garden, it became clear that we had said everything we wanted to say and achieved everything we wanted to achieve with our band. This will be our last studio album, at least in this configuration as Tennis. We are ready to pursue other creative projects and to make space in our lives for new things. In that light, the upcoming tour feels more poignant, like a concluding thought. These two kids from Denver who only ever dreamed of playing a few house shows are very fulfilled. Perhaps we’ll see you on the road. As always, thank you.”

While the duo has released their last piece of work, they are celebrating their careers and saying farewell to their fans. They are having a wide-range North American headline tour which will begin in Las Vegas, Nevada. Their tour will end in October in London.

Neutral Poetry: First Recordings, Unreleased Demos 2009-2010 Tracklist: