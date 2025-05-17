Grace Potter Shares Cinematic New Single “Oasis”

Home News Lea Tran May 17th, 2025 - 11:19 PM

Grace Potter’s new song, “Oasis”, has a soulful and moody sound that is carried by Potter’s vocals. The simple instrumentals, guitar and drums, are supporting sounds to Potter’s voice, which is soft but also raw. “Oasis” is the third single off her upcoming album Medicine. Her voice gradually gets more deep and emotional as the song progresses, singing about themes of reaching something great, hence the title.

Potter in a press release said, “I wrote Oasis with the brilliant Mark Batson, so while people might recognize the song from the eponymous album, the approach I took on it with T Bone is about as far afield as a song arrangement could ever be. I love both versions because the song is just so moody and flexible. This is definitely one of my favorite reimaginings on the album.”

Potter and T bone have been collaborators since 2008. The fifth album, Medicine, will be released on May 30. “Oasis”, “Losing You” and “Before The Sky Falls” are already available to stream. There will also be some unreleased tracks that will be on this album. Potter recently performed the National Anthem at the 151st Kentucky Derby.

“Oasis” is available to stream on all platforms. Medicine will be available on May 30.

Medicine Track List:

1. Before The Sky Falls*

2. Losing You*

3. That Phone

4. Money

5. Colors

6. Low Road

7. Medicine

8. Make You Cry*

9. Oasis

10. Paris (Ooh La La)

11. To Shore*

12. Goodbye Kiss

(*previously unreleased)

Photo Credit: Aldi Victoria