Grace Potter Releases New Song “Losing You”

Isabella Bergamini April 27th, 2025 - 9:29 PM

This Friday, GRAMMY-nominated musician, Grace Potter released her second single, “Losing You” in preparation of her upcoming album, Medicine. “Losing You” reflects the tone of the new album of intense soul-baring songs of lust, longing and self-salvation. The album was produced by the legendary T Bone Burnett and is set to release on May 30 on various platforms. This is not the first time Potter worked with Burnett since they originally worked on the upcoming album in 2008. Although the two worked on the album at an important time for Potter developmentally, it ended up being shelved and temporarily forgotten.

When discussing the song, Potter mentioned, “‘Losing You’ is one of the last songs I conjured before recording with T Bone. Once we got into the studio and I heard us all playing together, I fully understood the soundscape we were existing in.” She continued, “The band elevated it to a different atmosphere entirely and allowed my voice to soar and for the lyrics to cut in a deeper and a far more meaningful way.”

Medicine consists of 12 songs, having already released two singles from the album, “Losing You” and “Before The Sky Falls”. Unlike the singer’s previous high-spirited work, Medicine takes on a new grittier and more powerful tone. Despite the album being originally shelved in 2008, it has a mix of both archival gems and exciting new additions to Potter’s vast catalogue.

Potter has already begun to tease more of her album during her current U.S. tour by playing new tracks and never-before-heard versions of previous tracks. One of her next biggest performances she is set to make is a performance of the National Anthem at the 2025 Kentucky Derby on May 3. Additionally, she will be joining Chris Stapleton for two nights at Madison Square Garden, NY. Tickets for her remaining shows can be purchased here.

