Sofi Tukker Releases Lyric Video For “Bread (butter version)”

Home News Leila DeJoui May 16th, 2025 - 9:38 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

On May 16, 2025, the Grammy-nominated duo, Sofi Tukker, released their new album, butter. This new album is a jazz-infused, alter-ego companion to their 2024 album, BREAD. Their new album, butter, symbolizes the duo’s deep love for Brazilian music and culture, while also incorporating the jazz music genre. The duo came up with the idea for butter about 10 years ago. The singer in the duo, Sophie Hawley-Weld, explains when they got the idea. “When Tuck and I started the band, he promised me that one day I would return to Brazil more meaningfully, and it happened with the making of this album,” said Hawley-Weld. “I’ve always wanted to explore more Brazilian genres, and we really got to do that on butter. Marcio Arantes orchestrated the whole thing. He brought in Julio ‘Fejuca‘ Caesar (guitar), Daniel Conceição (percussion), Lulinha Alencar (accordion) and Will Bone (horns). Witnessing the musicians record these songs was awe-inspiring. It was different from what we are used to while making dance music, which tends to be very stop-and-start and loop-based, whereas butteris made up of nearly all organic elements.”

In their album, there is a song, “Bread (butter version),” which they have released with a lyric video. While most of the lyric video incorporates the Brazilian colors of green and yellow, there is some purple that also appears. On the purple screen, there is a filled outline of a black cat, opposed to the outline of a flower on the green page. The song was originally on their BREAD album, but reimaged the track to give an intimate new spin for butter.

Listen to and watch the lyric video to “Bread (butter version).”

The album was produced by the Latin-Grammy winner, Marcio Arantes, and recorded in Brazil. The album is a labor of love and includes multiple collaborations, including Seu Jorge, Rael, Silvia and more. The band will play a special butter set at the iconic Newport Jazz Festival on Aug. 1 of this year.