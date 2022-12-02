Wolf Alice Cover “In The Bleak Midwinter”

Home News Trisha Valdez December 2nd, 2022 - 4:47 PM

Wolf Alice performs at When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, NV on 23 October, 2022.

Rock band Wolf Alice shares their cover of “In the Bleak Midwinter,” now available via Dirty Hit/RCA Records. This cover was released in 2021 as an Apple Music exclusive, the band is excited to share their cover of Christina Rossetti and Gustav Host’s classic poem to fans all over the world on all streaming services.

Talking about the song, according to RC Records, Wolf Alice said, “We have always thought ‘In the Bleak Midwinter’ was a beautiful melody and we could kind of imagine it as some kind of melancholy pop song, so with that in mind we tried a version of it sometime last year which we though you may as well have this year too, because you can never have too many Christmas songs.”

The band give such an ethereal sound to the song mixed with a hint of pop to it as well. The beginning portion of the song is slow and has wondering/airy sound to it. It is a peaceful upbeat song that Wolf Alice put a lot of effort into.

Towards the 1-minute mark there is a drum that is added to the song which gave it the hint of pop they were looking for. It will start to slow down for a second as well but goes back to the upbeat portion they initially achieved in the first place.

Like Wolf Alice stated before, "you can never have too many Christmas songs."