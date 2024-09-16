Old Crow Medicine Show’s Willie Watson Shares New Single & Video “Already Gone”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 16th, 2024 - 7:08 PM

Today, Willie Watson has released the single titled “Already Gone.” The song features Benmont Tench of The Heartbreakers on keys and a music video directed by Joseph Wasilewski. The single appears on Watson’s first-ever solo album of original material over 20 years into his career, which is released this Friday.

As for the music, “Already Gone” is a beautiful song by how the instrumentation brings a great vibe of folk music, while the vocal performance serenade the ears with beautiful melodies. As for the music video, the whole thing sees Watson performing “Already Gone” in a back and white background.

While talking about the song, Watson says: “The song seems to be a center point of this whole record. It’s a guy just trying to look at himself in the mirror and it’s hard. I’ve tried not to look too close but if I can stop tearing myself apart inside for two seconds, get a little closer and just look, sometimes I hear a gentler voice. As for the video… you caught me at the right moment. Those big camera lenses are just mirrors if you get close up.”

Watson has spent most of his musical career as a favorite of musicians in the now. As an inspiring and eccentric character, a remarkable player and a human who looks at the world differently, Watson attracted a who’s who of collaborators throughout his career including Gillian Welch, David Rawlings, John Prine, John C. Reilly, Sara and Sean Watkins and other artists,