Pete Doherty Offers To Support Oasis On Tour In Exchange For Reunion Tickets For Family

According to nme.com, Pete Doherty has offered to support Oasis for free in a bid to secure some tickets for his in-laws. The Libertines and Babyshambles frontman discussed the upcoming reunion shows of the iconic Britpop band during a new interview with i Paper, where the artist said that he is willing to put their long-running feud to one side if it means he can bag some tickets for family members.

According to Doherty, his in-laws are fans of Oasis but like countless others, found themselves unable to secure tickets due to the extensive demand. Now, in a last-minute plea to get admission for them, Doherty has said he wants to take part in the shows. “If Noel or Liam are reading this: maybe a 10-minute acoustic slot?” the artist said. “Even before the doors open?”

Doherty continues with: “Because I’m famous and in a band, [my family] all presume I can get tickets… I said, to hold [them] at bay: ‘Oh, I might have a support slot at one of the gigs.’ Which, of course, isn’t true. But that’s bought me some time. I’ll only charge travel expenses and I won’t even take a fee!”

While neither Liam nor Noel Gallagher have yet to publicly address Doherty’s message, it does not seem likely that the Libertines’ frontman will be able to secure a slot. Not only have Oasis already announced that support will be coming from Cast and The Verve’s Richard Ashcroft but the plea also follows a long-running feud between the two bands.