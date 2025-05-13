Murder by Death Releases New Somber Single “Lose You”

Home News Jazmin Mendoza May 13th, 2025 - 1:41 PM

Indie rock band Murder by Death has officially released their new somber single “Lose You,” which marks a significant moment as the band approaches the release date of their 10th and final album, Egg & Dart, said to release on June 13, 2025.

The song is a beautiful composition about loss, and when it is beyond a person’s control. “Lose You” is just one of many songs from the upcoming album, with most exploring the themes of letting go.

“Presenting generous moments of triumph, desolation, horror and joy, all while exploring the challenges of letting go and moving onto the next phase, Egg & Dart is a reference to an architectural motif popular since Greek and Roman times, often used in columns and still seen today in furniture, trim and molding,” stated Clarion Call Media.

Adam Turla, lead vocalist, had this to say about Egg & Dart:

“The songs are about goodbyes and the different ways we think about that concept.” And while Turla has often spun yarn about fictional sinners and tragic tales in the band’s albums, the themes of Egg & Dart hit a bit closer to home than usual. “It’s certainly our most personal collection of songs. It’s probably our saddest and most beautiful album, but it also has moments of real triumph and joy in the darkness,” stated Clarion Call Media.

Along with releasing their final album, Murder by Death will embark on their farewell tour, starting in June and ending in November. The band will visit major cities in the U.S., such as Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Los Angeles, and many more. They will also visit various parts of Canada and the UK.

