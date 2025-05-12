Tory Lanez Hospitalized After Being Stabbed in Prison

Home News Michelle Grisales May 12th, 2025 - 9:31 PM

Rapper and singer Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was reportedly hospitalized on Monday morning, May 12th, following a violent incident at the California Correctional Institution in Kern County. According to Billboard the 32-year-old artist was allegedly attacked and stabbed while in the prison yard and was quickly transported to a nearby hospital in Bakersfield for medical treatment.

At the time of this report, further information regarding the severity of Lanez’s injuries or the motive behind the attack has not been confirmed. The California Department of Corrections has yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

Just days before the incident, on Friday, May 9th, Lanez had shared a photo from behind bars alongside fellow inmates, using the opportunity to announce an upcoming musical project. “UPDATE : 2025,” he wrote in the caption. “IYKYK LESS IMPORTANT UPDATE : 2ND ALBUM 100 % RECORDED, MIXED & MASTERED NEW ALBUM. NEW GENRE: SLUTTY BASS SUMMER 2025.”

Lanez also released a new track titled “Lotta Money Ave (Lost Tapes 2017)” to streaming platforms on the same day as a surprise for fans.

In August 2023, Lanez was sentenced to a decade in prison after being found guilty on three felony charges related to the July 2020 shooting of rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Prosecutors alleged that Lanez fired multiple shots at Megan’s feet during a heated dispute, yelling, “Dance, bitch!” as she walked away from a vehicle in Hollywood Hills.

In January, Megan was granted a five-year restraining order against Lanez. “I want my restraining order because I haven’t been at peace since I [was] shot,” she shared in a video. “I feel like maybe he’ll shoot me again, and maybe this time I won’t make it.”

As of now, there is no update on Lanez’s current medical condition or whether any suspects have been identified in the alleged stabbing.