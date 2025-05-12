Brian Eno & Beatie Wolfe Share Collaborative New Single “What We Are”

Home News Juliet Paiz May 12th, 2025 - 5:10 PM

Brian Eno and Beatie Wolfe have released a beautiful new single, “What We Are,” ahead of their upcoming collaborative albums Luminal and Lateral, set to drop on June 6. The track is a soothing folk lullaby that invites listeners to pause and reflect.

The song features a soft, steady guitar that creates a calm backdrop for Beatie’s gentle vocals. Her voice feels ethereal, while subtle harmonies add depth to create the perfect peaceful atmosphere. The lyrics focus on themes of connection and identity, creating a sense of understanding. It’s a song that allows the listeners to sit with its calming energy.

The visualizer for “What We Are” consists of different panel strips of color that fade out and change in intervals. This track is a perfect preview of what’s to come from Luminal and Lateral.

With its simple beauty and emotional depth, “What We Are” stands out as a track that asks listeners to really sit with the lyrics. It’s a moving experience, and if this song is any indication, the full albums will be something great.

Not only does Brian Eno express his views and feelings through music, but he is also vocal on his stance regarding world issues. Last year in October he urged the International Criminal Court to prosecute Israel for war crimes against Palestine in an open letter.