Brian Eno Shares Dynamic New Single & Video “All I Remember”

Home News James Reed March 15th, 2024 - 4:52 PM

Brian Eno has shared an emotional new song from the official soundtrack to the biographical documentary, Eno. Check out, “All I Remember” below. The track is the closing song from the upcoming documentary about the musician’s life.

Eno wrote the song for the documentary, and it is “a contemplative, reflective vocal track, one which sees him referencing early influences (Ketty Lester, Dee Clark, Bobby Vee) and experiences.” The music video is directed by Anamorph and follows Eno in different places simultaneously. “Shards of memories splintered but recognizable with references to his body of work flickering into sound and vision, and images of this artist continually working on his next creation,” noted a press release.

The soundtrack will consist of 17 tracks, featuring “work from early solo outings, acclaimed collaborations with the likes of David Bryne, John Cale, Cluster and more recently, Fred again… all the way through to music from his latest album, FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE.

The official soundtrack will be released on April 19 by UMR and you can pre-order it here.

“All I Can Remember” is a very spontaneous music video; images of Eno’s life are scattered randomly. The song describes what could have been. Life is more nuanced than it seems. It talks about the joy of life in the most optimistic manner. Eno sings about how we tend to forget: “But the connection is weak and the moment is lost in the maze”. Memories we have tend to be lost forever: “The river turns into the sea”. He sings about how we tend to distract ourselves, and days tend to pass faster as we live on.