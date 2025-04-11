Brian Eno and Beatie Wolfe Release Two New Singles “Big Empty Country” and “Suddenly” and Announce Two Collaborative Albums Luminal and Lateral For June 2025 Release

Home News Jazmin Mendoza April 11th, 2025 - 7:32 PM

Brian Eno and Featie Wolfe officially announce two collaborative albums, Luminal and Lateral, which are set to be released June 6, 2025, via Verve Records. The start of the partnership began initially with their meeting in 2022 during an SXSW talk titled Art & Climate, according to Consequence. They later reconnected in London, where they were displaying their art in different galleries in the city.

Luminal features 11 tracks with Lateral being split into eight ambient movements, each one titled “Big Empty Country.” Eno and Wolfe revealed the list of words from their languages that solidified their artistic process.

Music is about making feelings happen… There are many beautiful words for such feelings in other languages and cultures — words that don’t exist in English,” they said. “By giving a feeling a name, we make that feeling more likely to be felt, more tangible.” Some of those words include the Italian commuovere (“the experience of being moved”) and the Arabic term ya’aburnee (“not wanting to live in a world without someone”),” stated both artists.

Both albums are said for released in June 2025 with the singles “Suddenly” and “Big Empty Country” currently available on major platforms.

Luminal Tracklist:

Milky Sleep

Hopelessly at Ease

My Lovely Days

Play On

Shhh

Suddenly

A Ceiling and a Lifeboat

And Live Again

Breath March

Never Was It Now

What We Are

Lateral Digital Tracklist:

Big Empty Country Pt. I

Big Empty Country Pt. II

Big Empty Country Pt. III

Big Empty Country Pt. IV

Big Empty Country Pt. V

Big Empty Country Pt. VI

Big Empty Country Pt. VII

Big Empty Country Pt. VIII