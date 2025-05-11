Paul Russell & Saweetie Release New Song “That Girl”

Home News Isabella Bergamini May 11th, 2025 - 7:30 PM

Platinum rapper, singer and songwriter Paul Russell has teamed up with rapping icon Saweetie for their new single, “New Girl.” They have also accompanied the single with an equally fun music video that shows the two orchestrating a heist at an art gallery in broad daylight. The single is groovy, flirty and very playful with its lyrics making it a great song for the nightclub. It was produced by Paul Sean Cook (Shaboozey, DUCKWRTH) and Jeff Gitty (J.Cole, Anderson .Paak) with the intentions of recreating the ‘90s sound of rowdy gang vocals and TR-808 snares.

The music video demonstrates Saweetie’s feminine charm as she distracts a crowd of visitors while Russell steals as many vases and paintings he can. Eventually the two run into a problem when Russell causes a ruckus, leaving Saweetie to figure out a way of getting the duo out of trouble.

Russell explained his love for the sound of the ‘90s, saying, “Long ago there was a simpler time, when the jeans were baggier, the songs were lovey-er and people actually danced at the club. Saweetie and I think the world needs a bit of that right now so we’re bringing it back: Welcome to the ‘90s.” When discussing their decision to collaborate on the song together, Saweetie stated, “Me and Paul were supposed to collaborate for some time and we finally found the perfect record! When I heard ‘That Girl,’ I knew I had to be on it. It’s got a nostalgic summertime vibe that makes you want to have fun.”

Russell is no stranger to big collaborations. This comes after Russell’s latest collaboration in his soul-pop single, “Confessions” featuring Flo Rida and K-pop group ENHYPEN. He has also collaborated with pop singer Meghan Trainor in his 2024 hit, “Slippin.”