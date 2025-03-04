Car Seat Headrest Releases New Single “Gethsemane”, Announce Double-LP Rock Opera The Scholars for May 2025 Release and Share Summer & Fall 2025 Tour Dates

Home News Jazmin Mendoza March 4th, 2025 - 9:07 PM

Car Seat Headrest has officially announced their newest album The Scholars, set to release on May 2, while also releasing their newest single “Gethsemane.” Giving fans a first taste of what is to come of their album.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Car Seat Headrest (@notcarseatheadrest)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Car Seat Headrest (@notcarseatheadrest)

The ambitious album is said to “Set at the fictional college campus Parnassus University, the songs on The Scholars are populated with students and staff whose travails illuminate a loose narrative of life, death, and rebirth,” according to BrooklynVegan.

“Gethsemane” leans more into the band’s signature mix of raw emotion, lyrical storytelling, and layered instrumentation. The song is approximately 11 minutes long, but the song does have a story to go along with it, according to the band:

“Rosa studies at the medical school of Parnassus University. After an experience bringing a medically deceased patient back to life, she begins to regain powers suppressed since childhood, of healing others by absorbing their pain. Each night, instead of dreams, she encounters the raw pain and stories of the souls she touches throughout the day. Reality blurs, and she finds herself taken deep into secret facilities buried beneath the medical school, where ancient beings that covertly reign over the college bring forth their dark plans.”

Car Seat Headrest seems to push their creative boundaries even further with this upcoming album. They are also set to go on tour starting from Salt Lake City, Utah, ending in Oakland, California.

The Scholars

1. CCF (I’m Gonna Stay With You)

2. Devereaux

3. Lady Gay Approximately

4. The Catastrophe (Good Luck With That, Man)

5. Equals

6. Gethsemane

7. Reality

8. Planet Desperation

9. True/False Lover

CAR SEAT HEADREST – 2025 TOUR DATES

May 16 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Block Party

June 7 – New York, NY – Governors Ball

June 28 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

July 12 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

July 26 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed (Fairgrounds)

August 8 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek

September 12 – Philadelphia, PA – Highmark Skyline at the Mann Center

September 27 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall

November 1 – Oakland, CA – The Fox