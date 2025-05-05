Home News Cait Stoddard May 5th, 2025 - 6:05 PM

Today, Julie have unveiled the official music video for “feminine adornments,” which is one of the many highlights of their critically acclaimed debut album, my anti-aircraft friend. As for the provocative visual, it is amazing because it is once again shot and directed by the Los Angeles, CA-based band and art collective.

Julie have quickly become a sensation for their distinctive take on alternative rock by working within their own singular musical sensibilities to warp conventions and turn tropes on their head. The trio came together through DM back in 2019 and immediately exploded onto the noise pop scene with the following year’s debut single, “flutter” by earning them worldwide attention and over 50M worldwide streams thus far.

With each member of the band as a multidisciplinary artist, Julie pay meticulous attention to every element of their releases, from what instruments they play onstage all the way down to the art, packaging, flyers, merch and social media.

Hailed by Pitchfork for creating “fresh, compelling alt-rock epics rendered in miniature,” Julie will spend their summer celebrating my anti-aircraft friend with a wide-ranging series of international live dates that features headline shows, top-billed festival performances and a support run as special guests on The Marías’ hugely successful and sold out “Submarine Tour (Extended.)”