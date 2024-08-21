Julie Share Buzzy New Single “Very Little Effort”

Home News Alana Overton August 21st, 2024 - 6:46 PM

Shoegaze band Julie has just unveiled their latest single, “Very Little Effort,” a track that’s already generating buzz for its infectious energy and sharp, catchy sound. The single showcases the band’s knack for blending edgy lyrics with a driving beat, creating a song that’s both effortlessly cool and instantly memorable.

With “Very Little Effort,” Julie continues to carve out their unique space in the music scene, leaving listeners eager for more.

Stereogum noted that the band “[..] will release their full-length debut my anti-aircraft friend, and we posted their lead single “clairborne practice.”As the buzz around the song continues to grow, it’s evident that Julie’s latest release is just the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the band. The song releases on September 13, 2024 as fans of the artist can also pre-save the track.