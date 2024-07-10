Julie Announce New Album My Anti-Aircraft Friend For September 2024 Release, Share New Song & Video “clairbourne practice”

Home News Isabella Fischer July 10th, 2024 - 11:03 PM

LA-based rock band Julie have officially announced their debut album, My Anti-Aircraft Friend, set for release on September 13 via Atlantic Records. The band has also shared a new single and music video for “clairbourne practice.” The video, which captures the band’s dynamic energy, was co-directed by the band and Lizzie Klien.

According to Brooklyn Vegan, the band explains the song’s theme: “It’s two voices conflicting and crashing with each other, unable to understand each other. The way the vocals are layered on top of each other in this song is maybe the most androgynous on the album. But it’s two people saying the same thing and still not hearing each other. We definitely wanted the loud and quiet parts to be polar opposites. Sweet, then destructive, and coming back and repeating the cycle.”

The lyrics of “clairbourne practice” delve into themes of miscommunication and longing for understanding. The lines, “What a way to make your day. Oh, I don’t know, you just said so. At least just say you do, it’ll make me feel like the things I thought you always knew,” reflect the struggle of seeking validation and clarity in a relationship.

My Anti-Aircraft Friend opens with Julie’s 2023 single “catalogue,” and is a collection of tracks that highlight the band’s evolution and experimentation with sound. The album’s mix of loud and quiet parts, as well as its vocal layering, set it apart.

Julie, composed of guitarist Keyan Pourzand, drummer Dillon Lee, and singer/bassist Alex Brady, has been making waves in the music scene with a string of EPs and singles leading up to their debut album. Their ability to merge elements of alternative, shoegaze, and noise rock has earned them a dedicated fanbase.

In support of the new album, Julie has announced upcoming tour dates with Alex G, Faye Webster, Hello Mary, and Dutch Interior.

julie Tour Dates

08/09/2024 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

08/10/2024 – Seattle, WA – Thing Fest

08/11/2024 – Portland, OR – The Best Day Ever Festival

09/20/2024 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Forever (with Zack Fox DJ set)

09/27-28/2024 – Las Vegas, NV – A Big Beautiful Block Party

10/03/2024 – Queens, NY – The Knockdown Center

10/18-19/2024 – Miami, FL – III Points Festival

10/25/2024 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre (with Aminé)