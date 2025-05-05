Beyonce Replaces Sphere Reference in Cowboy Carter Visuals After Receiving Cease-And-Desist

Home News Michelle Grisales May 5th, 2025 - 1:34 PM

According to NME, Beyoncé has altered the visual content of her Cowboy Carter tour after receiving a formal cease-and-desist letter concerning the use of the Las Vegas Sphere’s likeness. The imagery, which previously featured the entertainment venue during an interlude, has now been replaced with visuals of the Allegiant Stadium, the site of her upcoming performances later this summer.

The original segment showed an enormous version of Beyoncé, dressed in a red cowboy outfit, slowly striding through Las Vegas. In the clip, she interacts with a miniature version of the Sphere, examining it before walking off with it in hand.

Billboard reported that the company accused Beyoncé’s team, specifically her Parkwood Entertainment firm, of using the Sphere’s image without securing proper authorization. Their letter read, “the prominent appearance and manipulation of SEG’s Sphere venue in the video is unauthorised.”

The letter also claimed that this could mislead audiences and cause “significant speculation that Beyoncé will end her tour with a Sphere residency.” The organization emphasized that no type of agreement had been made and that Beyoncé’s portrayal of their venue was potentially confusing to fans.

Although the Sphere’s parent company had reportedly engaged in negotiations to host Beyoncé in the past, her performances in Las Vegas are now set for Allegiant Stadium on July 25th and 26th. Her Cowboy Carter tour began at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California and features a nearly three-hour long setlist of 36 songs from her latest chart-topping album.

The tour will continue to travel across North America, the UK and Europe, with a highly anticipated stop at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in June.