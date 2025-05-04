Mike Dawes Releases New Acoustic Instrumental of Sleep Token’s “Euclid”

Home News Isabella Bergamini May 4th, 2025 - 9:33 PM

Renowned fingerstyle guitarist Mike Dawes released his one-man-band acoustic instrumental cover of Sleep Token’s “Euclid” on April 30, 2025. His reimagining of the original emotional track turns it into a powerful acoustic masterpiece filled with delicate harmonics, layered tapping and soaring dynamics. He accompanied the cover with an equally beautiful music video showing him play the song at The Mount Without venue in Bristol, U.K. while soft rustic lighting illuminates him.

When asked about his decision to cover the Sleep Token song, he stated, “I’ve been a fan of Sleep Token for quite a while since my ex-college housemate produced some of their early work.” He continued, “They have such a unique sound with stunning melodies and arrangements that translate perfectly to acoustic guitar. After I opened for Periphery in the U.S., I had the opportunity to jump up at the U.K.’s RADAR festival last year and wanted to take on ‘Euclid’ just for that show, as a nod to Sleep Token who headlined that same festival the previous year. The live response blew me away.” In terms of the instrumental aspect, he added, “The melodies work so well in this CGDGAD tuning. I’ve absolutely fallen in love with this arrangement and hope it strikes a chord with others as well.”

Dawes has been named as the ‘Best Acoustic Guitarist in the World’ twice by Total Guitar Magazine and Music Radar. He has also earned great praise for his covers of songs by Gotye, Metallica and John Mayer which have amassed millions of views online. Additionally, Dawes recently announced an U.S. Summer tour starting on July 24 at the Triple Door in Seattle, WA and ending on August 7 at the John Petrucci’s Guitar Universe in Las Vegas, NV. Tickets can be purchased here.