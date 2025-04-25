Sleep Token Unleash Emotional New Single “Damocles”

Home News Steven April 25th, 2025 - 2:51 PM

English metal band Sleep Token has released a video for “Damocles,” a new single off their upcoming 2025 album Even in Arcadia. The single is the third to be released off the album, after “Emergence” and “Caramel” respectively, ahead of it’s scheduled May 9th release. The four minute long video, uploaded to the band’s YouTube channel, is a 3D animation set to the emotional single.

The first half of the song is comprised solely of piano keys and anonymous frontman Vessel’s vocals. The lyrics, provided on Loudwire’s article, reference the myth of the titular “Damocles,” a nobleman who sits upon a throne with a sword hanging above his head, representing the looming danger of being royalty. Vessel compares his situation to the classic story, worrying about his band’s rise to viral fame and what will happen once this virality passes. He also alludes to his own mental health struggles, fears of being unable to cope with them during these changing times for the band, and the feelings of pressure upon the band with its fame. Around two minutes into the song’s runtime, guitars and drums are added to the instrumentals to give the band’s signature metal sound. Vessel continues to sing, asking who he will be “when the empire falls.”

The video depicts a classical Greek structure with fountains and statues. In the center, a lone banner slowly burns as the song progresses. As the song comes to a close, the final parts of the flag burn away to the sound of trailing piano notes. The video ends with static effects that warp the image of the structure, now set aflame and being overtaken by unidentifiable figures – showcasing the aforementioned “fall.”