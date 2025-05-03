Green Day Compares Hollywood Walk Of Fame Honor to “Being At Your Own Funeral”

Home News Isabella Bergamini May 3rd, 2025 - 5:24 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rivzi

On Thursday, May 1, 2025 the iconic punk rock band Green Day was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. According to the Loudwire, the band was joined by a few other celebrities celebrating their achievement including: actor Ryan Reynolds, producer Rob Cavallo, former MTV and The Power Hour host Matt Pinfield and rapper Flavor Flav.

“This is crazy,” said frontman Billie Joe Armstrong. When receiving the award and looking onto the crowd of fans observing, Armstrong added, “[It’s] kind of like being at your own funeral.” The singer later said, “This is for my mom. This is like my mom’s Super Bowl right now.”

In a later interview with Variety, Armstrong joked about the surreal experience saying, “Now we’re in a time where us kids are getting our day. As people walk and have those dreams and look down at the stars, we can look down and say, ‘Hey, I’m stepping on my face right now!’ Pretty cool.” The Grammy-winning multi-platinum singer reflected on the band’s career and stated that their biggest ever challenge was making the jump to a major label. “It was a really scary time because it was definitely do or die.” Armstrong further explained, “But we practiced every single day, we just wanted to make the best record we possibly could, which ended up being Dookie.”

Green Day’s album, Dookie launched the band to superstardom, selling over 20 million copies worldwide since its release in 1994. When discussing the band’s continued success, Armstrong explained, “The key is always to write good songs. I think we’ve accomplished that.” He elaborated, “When someone picks up a record like Dookie, it’s a record that sounds like a bunch of guys made it together at a studio last week. For some people, they would never know that record was made 30 years ago. So we’ve been able to accomplish that in the same way as when you listen to something like ‘You Really Got Me’ by the Kinks. That song still resonates for me and it doesn’t sound dated.” Since the band’s original formation in 1987, Green Day has sold more than 75 million albums.