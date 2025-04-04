Lights Shares A Pair Of Interactive Music Videos “Surface Tension” & “White Paper Palm Trees”

Home News Catalina Martello April 4th, 2025 - 8:44 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to a post from X, Lights have shared two new music videos. One of the videos is for their single, “Surface Tension,” and the other is for their single, “White Paper Palm Trees.” These two music videos interact with each other by using two phones and playing the videos on each phone. The phones must be placed next to each other horizontally in order for the videos to interact.

SURFACE TENSION and WHITE PAPER PALM TREES are out and it’s time to choose ur fighter 😈 Watch the dueling videos on my YouTube (premiering today at 11am ET) grab a friend, cue up the vids, choose your song (volume up on one), press play at same time to watch the videos interact pic.twitter.com/G1qCHAfhol — Lights (@lights) April 4, 2025

Lights playfully introduce this concept in a video posted to X. She plays two different people in the video. One of these people is dressed in white while the other in black, displaying two different characters. The one dressed in white asks the one in black, “What is something everyone has?” The answer to this question being phones. Lights then shows how to display both videos in order to make them interactive. This is an incredibly unique concept. Lights captioned the post, “SURFACE TENSION and WHITE PAPER PALM TREES are out and it’s time to choose ur fighter. Watch the dueling videos on my YouTube (premiering today at 11am ET) grab a friend, cue up the vids, choose your song (volume up on one), press play at same time to watch the videos interact” This encourages friends to listen to Lights together, while also having fun. The videos are linked below.